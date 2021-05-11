Laura LoCoco, 31, of Spearfish and formerly of Rapid City, passed away on May 4, 2021 at home.
Laura was born on July 7, 1989, in Turlock, Calif. She is the youngest of two children born of Stephen and Mary Ellen LoCoco. Laura, her brother Matthew, and Mary moved to Rapid City in 1990, to live with Mary’s parents.
As a child Laura took piano lessons and learned to play the clarinet and guitar-she loved music and sang beautifully. Laura was a girly girl. She loved wearing dresses and heels and loved doing up her hair and using makeup. Laura attended Rapid City Central and Rapid City Christian high schools. She was an avid reader, knowledgeable about world affairs, and loved all of God’s creatures; with the clear exception of insects. She loved her kitty, Chubbs, dearly.
Laura was involved in youth soccer and softball. She was a Girl Scout for many years. She was a leader and a great problem solver. She was part of SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy.
Laura conducted an at-home-care business with disabled and elderly clients in Spearfish.
Laura is survived by her mother, Mary E. Stampe, step-father, Scott Stampe, brother, Matthew K. LoCoco, stepsister, Michelle Stampe, stepbrothers; Chris, Paul, and Brian Stampe, grandfather, Gene Stampe and grandmother, Darlene Stampe. Laura is dearly loved and will be sorely missed by them, her special friend Neil, and by her extended family and friends.
Laura was preceded in death by her beloved maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Martha Smith; and her special aunt, Cindy Stampe Keitch.
Funeral services will be at the United Methodist Church at 845 N. 5th St. in Spearfish at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, with Pastor Scott McKirdy officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial park in Rapid City. Immediately after the burial everyone is encouraged to join family for a light meal in Rapid City at the Real Life Church of the Nazarene at 4024 Sheridan Lake Road.
