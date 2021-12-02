Laura Lee Shuck, 91, passed on November 30, 2021, at her home in Sturgis surrounded by her family. One of seven siblings, she was born on a small farm in southeast Nebraska to Sherman Steele and Dora Eppens. At the age of 16, she was adopted by Walter and Ruth Hawkinson and moved to Omaha, NE. At that point she lost contact with all of her birth family until open records legislation was passed more than 40 years later. In Omaha she graduated from Benson High School and was a student at the University of Nebraska for two years. While a student, she met Richard Arlon Shuck and they wed there in 1957. Subsequently the couple relocated to the Black Hills and reared three sons.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Laura’s “career” was her family. She was immensely proud of each one and gifted her family with bountiful love and a wealth of beautiful memories.
Laura was predeceased by her husband, Richard; her adoptive parents; her siblings, Irene Welling, Jim Steele, John Hills, Jack Wright, and Grace Gould. Her brother, Richard Steele (Jan) still resides in Bellingham, WA.
Laura is survived by her three children; David (Irina) Shuck and their children Jason Shuck, Kyle (Michaela) Shuck and great-grandchildren Jordy and Aurelia of Billings, MT; Steve (Denise) Shuck and daughter Jordana of Sturgis; Mark (Elaine) Shuck and children, Andie (Ben) Crowe and Illianna (Luke) Altstiel of Sturgis.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021, 1:00 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Lead, SD. Inurnment with be at the Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
