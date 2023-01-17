weich.tif
Larry Weich, age 73 of Spearfish, died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at his home with his loving wife by his side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30am Friday, January 20, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish.  Visitation will be held at the church Thursday, beginning at 6pm with a Wake Service scheduled for 7pm.  Interment will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis.  Military Honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy and the Spearfish Honor Guard.

