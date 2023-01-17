Larry Weich, age 73 of Spearfish, died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at his home with his loving wife by his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30am Friday, January 20, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish. Visitation will be held at the church Thursday, beginning at 6pm with a Wake Service scheduled for 7pm. Interment will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis. Military Honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy and the Spearfish Honor Guard.
Funeral arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. To leave written condolences and view Larry’s video tribute, please go to: www.LeveringtonFH.com
Larry John Weich was born June 13, 1949 in Mitchell, SD. He was the son of Donald and Mary Ellen (DeJean) Weich. Larry attended Plankinton school all 12 grades where he was active in both sports and music. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from the University of South Dakota, Springfield. In 1972, he married his high school sweetheart, LaVonne Bruns, to which five children were born.
Larry enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed at Naval Air Station, Lemoore, CA. Later he returned to Active Duty in the Navy TAR program (Training and Administration of Reservist). He was stationed in Cheyenne, WY, Great Falls, MT, Lincoln, NE, Jamestown, NY and completed his 22-year military career in Portland, ME.
Upon retirement from the Navy, Larry began a 15-year career with the US Post Office as a letter carrier in Deadwood. Larry was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Larry loved children and enjoyed watching all sporting events, attending many high school and college games. He joined with family or friends in an annual pheasant hunting trip whenever possible. He also had an appreciation for music, theater and traveling. Larry and Lavonne were blessed with a great marriage and a great family, and Larry will be missed by them all.
Larry is survived by his wife LaVonne, of Spearfish and his five children; Brian (Jennifer) of Clarkston, MI, Amy of Thorton, CO, Kevin (Somer) of Boise, ID, Jennifer (Richard) of Golden, CO and Jared (Loni) of Iowa City, IA; Six grandchildren, Braeden, Landon, Elliot, Campbell, Averi and Colin; three brothers, Ron (Karen) of Huron, SD, Bob (Kay) of Mitchell, SD, Jim (Shirlee) Plankinton, SD; one sister, Jan (Darrell) of Watertown, SD; sisters-in-law include MaryEllen (Curt) of Round Rock, TX and Joyce (Larry) of Watertown, SD; and several nieces and nephews.
