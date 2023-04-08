Larry Vissia
Buy Now

Larry Vissia, 77, of Sturgis, SD, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Rapid City Monument Hospital after a recent diagnosis of cancer. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 11, at the United Methodist Church in White Lake, SD. Burial will be at White Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7:00 at White Lake United Methodist Church with a 6:30 PM prayer service. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 15 from 3-5:00 PM at the High Plains Restaurant in Newell, SD. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Larry Dean Vissia was born October 26, 1945, in Alexandria, SD to Jacob and Gertrude (Judstra) Vissia.  He graduated from White Lake High School in 1963. He then went on to get his Bachelor of Education degree from General Beadle State College in Madison, SD, graduating in 1968. He was a teacher for many years. Larry taught in McGregor, MN, Colton (Tri-Valley) and Alcester, SD, Montezuma-Cortez School in Cortez, CO, and Newell.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.