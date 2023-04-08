Larry Vissia, 77, of Sturgis, SD, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Rapid City Monument Hospital after a recent diagnosis of cancer. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 11, at the United Methodist Church in White Lake, SD. Burial will be at White Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7:00 at White Lake United Methodist Church with a 6:30 PM prayer service. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 15 from 3-5:00 PM at the High Plains Restaurant in Newell, SD. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Larry Dean Vissia was born October 26, 1945, in Alexandria, SD to Jacob and Gertrude (Judstra) Vissia. He graduated from White Lake High School in 1963. He then went on to get his Bachelor of Education degree from General Beadle State College in Madison, SD, graduating in 1968. He was a teacher for many years. Larry taught in McGregor, MN, Colton (Tri-Valley) and Alcester, SD, Montezuma-Cortez School in Cortez, CO, and Newell.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Elks Club, SDEA, NEA, and Newell Historical Museum.
Larry was a lifelong student of history. He had a great knowledge and memory of all history, especially the Civil War and the Old West. He was an avid reader of all books, magazines, etc. Larry loved hunting, fishing, antiques, and traveling the USA, Canada, Mexico, and Europe. He did much research on family history and wrote books about his findings, in addition to his thoughts and ideas on society in general. Larry never married or had children of his own, but received many comments that he had the largest family in SD with his students.
Larry is survived by his three brothers: Albert (Johna) Vissia, Plankinton; Andrew Vissia, White Lake; and George (Anna) Vissia, Whitewood; ten nieces and nephews: Pam, Doug (Leah) & Jim Vissia, Plankinton; Sharon (Eric) Nowotny, White Lake; Rhonda (Jack) Marks, Fisherville, KY; Steve (Lorie) Vissia, Post Falls, ID; Tracy Vissia, Jackonsville, FL; Wade (Angie) Vissia, Belle Fourche, SD; Todd (Cindy) Vissia, Whitewood, SD; Sue (Bill) Hartman, Derby, KS; and 23 great nieces & nephews, and 36 great-great nieces & nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard Vissia, two sisters-in-law Ruby Vissia and Clarice Vissia, one great-nephew, and one great-great niece.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. They may be directed to Todd & Cindy Vissia PO Box 423 Whitewood, SD 57793 or Pam Vissia PO Box 371 Plankinton, SD 57368
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.