Fowlkes.tif
Click to purchase this photo

 Bibs, smiles, and a big heart was Larry Lee Fowlkes, 65, of Mona, WY. He passed away in the comfort of his own home on November 18, 2022. Larry was born on October 19, 1957, in Casper, Wyoming to Robert Lee Fowlkes and Wilfreda Bunny-Fowlkes-Livingston. Larry was the oldest of three children. Larry spent his entire life growing up and working on his family ranch.

Larry spent many years moving around to different places such as Hauber Mine, and Belle Fourche but he always made it back home to the ranch with his grandparents Mary and  Wilfred Bunney. Larry attended both Hulett School and Belle Fourche High School where he would graduate in 1976. Throughout high school he was actively involved in 4-H, band, wrestling, and football. Larry was married to Carol Wiessner and from this union Cameron Fowlkes was born. Shortly after they divorced, Larry would then move back to the family ranch where he met his loving wife of 43 years, Terry, through a group of hunters. They would then go on to be married in 1979 where Sean would become a Fowlkes and they would have their daughters Amber (1980) and Monica (1996).  His family meant everything to him.  Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding horses, and ranching throughout his lifetime. His favorite vegetable was ketchup. If you couldn’t find him, you could look in the garage, out on the ranch, or helping neighbors and he’d be there with his big glass of iced tea or Dr. Pepper.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.