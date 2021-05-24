Larry Joe Deibert, 66, of Spearfish, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Garden Hills Assisted Living Facility in Spearfish after a 21-month battle with cancer.
Dad was born in Hettinger, N.D., on Oct. 1, 1954, to John and Bonnie (Miles) Deibert. He joined an older brother, Allen and was later blessed with two other brothers, Robert (Bob) and Randy. Dad spent the first two years of his life on the family farm near Bison, S.D. In 1956, Grandpa John relocated the family to Spearfish where, except for a couple of short stints in Rapid City, and Las Vegas, Nev., Dad lived out the remainder of his life. He always loved Spearfish and spending time in the hills surrounding it.
Dad graduated from Spearfish High School in 1972, and went to work at Safeway in the meat department. It wasn’t long before he was promoted to meat department manager, a position he held for 35 years. Dad took great pride in his work and went above and beyond for his customers. He was the best at what he did and always put out top product. He settled for nothing less and expected the same performance from his employees. If you didn’t give one hundred percent every day, you didn’t work long for Dad.
On April 5, 1975, Dad married the love of his life, Barbara Gillespie. Five months later, on Sept. 2, his first daughter, Carmen Christine, was born. Twin daughters, Cassandra Louise (Cassie) and Casey Jo, followed on June 14, 1979. Other than Mom, nothing meant more to Dad than his three girls. Everything he did, he did for them. He worked so hard and sacrificed every day trying to give them the world and never regretted it. “Family is everything,” he often said, “And family takes care of each other no matter what.” Dad lived by that principle and instilled it in his girls at an early age.
Dad was further blessed with four grandchildren, oldest to youngest, Audrie (Conner) Tarno, Jared Symonds, KyleeJo Symonds, and Alex Conner. Dad was extremely proud of all of his grandchildren and absolutely lit up whenever he spoke of them, which was often because he loved to brag about them all. Each grandchild had a special bond with Dad and any amount of time spent with them simply filled his heart. Dad also had a great-granddaughter, Alexxis. One of the last days he spent with her he later described as “the most wonderful day.”
Dad was a proud member of the Spearfish Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He loved everything about it, especially his firemen brothers and teaching the younger guys everything he knew. In his younger years, Dad also enjoyed playing softball and was an avid bowler. He was the first man in Spearfish to bowl a 300 game during league play. He loved being outdoors and especially enjoyed anything farming and ranching. Dad loved all animals and never met one that didn’t love him right back. Nobody could howl along with Keilo, Casey’s Alaskan Malamute, quite as well as Dad.
Grateful for every second spent with Dad on this earth are his loving wife of 46 years, Barb; his three daughters, Carmen Symonds, Spearfish, Cassie (Justin) Conner, Commerce City, Colo., and Casey Deibert, Pierre; his four grandchildren, Audrie (Austin) Tarno, Gillette, Wyo., Jared Symonds, Spearfish, KyleeJo Symonds, Spearfish, and Alex Conner, Commerce City; his great-granddaughter, Alexxis Tarno; his mother, Bonnie Deibert, Belle Fourche; and his four brothers, Allen (Liz) Deibert, Kerrville, Texas; Bob Deibert, Spearfish and Randy (Lori) Deibert, Spearfish. I believe Dad would also like me to mention his cousin Rod (Lynelle) Deibert, and his good friends Dave Stadler, Martin Deichert, Jerry Langum, and Gerald Draine.
Dad was preceded in death by his beloved father, John Deibert. I imagine that Grandpa John was there to meet Dad when he left our world.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Funeral services will be held at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish on Thursday, May 27, at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Rosehill Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
