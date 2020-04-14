Larry Jeffries, 76, of Spearfish, passed away on April 6, 2020. He was born in Deadwood, the only child of the late Helen and Lawrence H. Jeffries. Larry was a competitive skier, excelling at both cross-country and downhill, placing 16th in the Junior National Olympics slalom event. He was a member of both the Terry Peak Ski Team and Eskimo Ski Team in Colorado. In 1962, Larry attended the University of Wyoming on a full ski scholarship, majoring in accounting. In 1964, his ski team placed third in the NCAA championships in Hanover, N.H. After receiving his bachelor’s degree in 1967, Larry joined his mother in the family dry-cleaning business, along with his wife, Carolee Horstman, whom he married in 1965. Larry and Carolee had three children, Carl, Jennie, and Kent. Following a 1986 divorce, he then married Judy Kelley, who passed away in 2012.
While in business, Larry was active in numerous civic organizations: President of the Deadwood Jaycees President, Deadwood Chamber President, Days of ’76 Board; Tomahawk Country Club; Deadwood Fire Department volunteer; instructor for Deer Mt. Ski School and Terry Peak Ski Club. He was elected as part-time manager of the Lead-Deadwood Sanitary District from 1969-74.
In 1975, Larry then closed the 29-year old family business as Homestake Gold Mining Company in Lead hired him as environmental director. He was the human resources director when Homestake closed 19 years later. He continued serving as HR director with other mining industries in Idaho and Wyoming.
Larry and Judy retired to Spearfish in 2009. He became a 2010 census taker.
From 2009-2019, he volunteered for SHINE, assisting elderly with navigating Medicare Part D. He was active with the Spearfish Senior Center and he served on the Nutrition Board.
He is survived by his children, Carl (Kamme), Worland, Wyo.; Jennie Anderson, Custer; Kent (Rae Ann) Jeffries, Gillette, Wyo.; and stepchildren, Ross Bancroft and Lisa Schmuck, Spearfish; grandchildren include Hadley, Dalton, and Clint Jeffries, Worland, Wyo.; Luke and Lizzie Anderson, Custer; Jessi, Taylor, and Trevor Jeffries, Gillette, Wyo.; Chandler and Hunter Schmuck, Spearfish.
Due to pandemic, services will be held later. Suggested memorials to the Black Hills Ski Team or Spearfish Senior Center, mailed in care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Home, PO Box 487, Spearfish, SD 57783.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.