Larry Jackson McCollam of Spearfish was born Sept. 3, 1940, in Pierre, to Andrew McCollam and Ruby Evans McCollam. He grew up in Carter, SD working for the Farnsworth family on their farm until 1960, when he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Larry served for six years which included two tours in Vietnam. After being honorably discharged, he worked in Carter helping his mom run the family grocery store and his dad with the family gas station. He subsequently bought and ran a farm outside of Carter until 1975, when he moved to Spearfish to work for Don Nichols Construction.
Larry then moved to Spearfish, in 1980, where he met his lovely wife JoAnn Crofutt-Clevenger. They were married in August 1981, and they began L&J Log Hauling. Larry retired from logging in 2016, and enjoyed working in his garden with his faithful canine companion, Sparky. Larry was a man of few words, however he was a loyal friend who would bend over backwards to help anyone who needed it. He fought a courageous battle with cancer for 13 years. His battle ended on Thursday, March 4 surrounded by his wife, his three children and many of his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Ruby, three brothers and three sisters, and a grandson Andrew.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, JoAnn McCollam of Spearfish; son, Dave Clevenger (Michele) of Custer; daughter Michele Joyce (Kirk) of Tucson, Ariz.; daughter Megan Molm (Brandon) of Billings, Mont.; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; one sister in Winner, S.D., and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you would like to honor Larry, please donate in his name to Western Hills Humane Society in Spearfish.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Homes and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
