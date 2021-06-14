Larry J. Potter, 85, of Belle Fourche, died June 9, 2021, in Rapid City.
The funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. June 17, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will take place at B.H. National Cemetery, with military honors.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on Larry’s obituary page at www.LeveringtonFH.com. Friends may go there a view a video tribute and leave written condolences.
Larry is survived by his children, Colin (Laurie) Potter of Piedmont, Jacqueline (Kenny) Merrell of Belle Fourche, Kirsten Potter of Spearfish; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
