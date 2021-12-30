LaEtta Helti-bridle

LaEtta, 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 30, 2021.
She is survived by her children; Jo Dickert-Brackett, Deidra Larson, Donald (Lynn) Heltibridle, daughter-in-law, Pam Heltibridle, Marie Middlebrook, Sulaine Pedersen, and Paula Jones; a sister, Sarah Buettner and multiple grand and great-grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by her husband of 50 years, Donald Heltibridle; son, Dallas Heltibridle; and husband, Thomas Gerber.
A memorial will be 11:00 a.m. on January 14, 2022, at the LifeSpring Wesleyan Church in Sturgis, SD, to celebrate this amazing woman.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
