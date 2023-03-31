Krista Kaye Poling, 55, Lead, died Monday, March 27, 2023 at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Krista was born January 2, 1968 to Daryle and Ginger (Whitlock) Poling in Charlevoix, Michigan. The family moved to Lead, South Dakota in 1972. Krista graduated from Lead High School in 1986.
After graduating Krista worked briefly at K-Mart and Big Bear Sports before beginning her 27-year loyal career at Walmart until October 2022. Her loves were attending Rush hockey games and all things sports with her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed camping and kayaking in the hills as well as spending time with her friends, and nothing more than beating people at Farkle.
Krista is survived by her mother, Ginger; brothers, Lars (Mary) and Jason (Crystal); sister, Ingrid (Todd Harter); one niece, Allie (Jake); three nephews, Nate, Levi, and Luke; one great niece, Analeigh; and one great nephew, Coen.
She was preceded in death by her father, Daryle; grandparents, Ray and Lillian Whitlock; Paul and Kanzie Lulai.
Visitation will be at Black Hills Funeral Home from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, Monday, April 3, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Shepard of the Hills Lutheran Church, 825 W. Main St. in Lead. Burial will immediately follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Deadwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.