Gathering of family and friends for Kevin Trigg will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Moose Lodge. Kevin Trigg, 64, passed away Oct. 3, 2021. Kevin Glen Trigg was born in New Underwood, S.D., to Harold and Iva Mae (Cooke) Trigg of Elms Springs, S.D. He was the youngest of 11 children. Kevin attended grade school in Elm Springs and graduated from high school in Sturgis. After graduation he returned to the family ranch in Elm Springs. He moved to Rozet, Wyo., in 1979, and worked for Thars Feed for a short time before going to work for L&H Industrial, where he has been for 41 years. Kevin met his wife, Cheryl Hedlund, while he was in Rozet and moved to Moorcroft, Wyo., around 1985, with her and their three children. Kevin loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping or just tinkering with things on his property. Kevin was an avid bowler taking many trips around the US to attend national tournaments. Kevin is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Hedlund) Trigg of Moorcroft, Wyo.; children Claude Trigg (Richelle O’Bryan) of Moorcroft, Wyo., William Roenfeld (Destiny Moelter) of Gillette, Wyo., and Louis Roenfeld (Anna Martinez) of Phoenix, Ariz.; Sisters Jenny Trigg, Betty Trigg, Peggy Mann and Erin Trigg; Brothers: Robert Trigg and Steven Trigg; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Iva Mae Trigg; brothers Ralph Trigg, Ivan Trigg, Donald Trigg; sister Lucy Trigg; and 1 granddaughter. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: People First of Nevada Winnemucca Chapter ℅ AimeeBailes 420 Parkview Ave, Winnemucca, NV 89445. Memorials and condolences may also be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.