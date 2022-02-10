Kerry Lynn Bartels was born July 2, 1975 and passed away at home February 6, 2022.
Kerry is survived by her grandma, Elsie Bartels; father, Barry Bartels; mother and stepdad, Toni (Doug) Kymala; sisters, Shannon Kymala, Shayla (Talen) Tetrault; and dog, Pylot.
There are no words to express how much Kerry enjoyed the two people who were there from beginning to the end, Uncle Bret (Tammy) Ruba.
Kerry was a hoot always a smile and a kind word.
May she R.I.P. no one deserves it more… But I’m sure Shawn has other ideas.
“KERRY ON”-
my wayward one No services are planned at this time.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals. com.
