A graveside service for former Lead resident Kerry Doyle will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City, followed by a luncheon at Rimrock Church, 12200 W. Highway 44. In the preceding days, Kerry’s family and friends will gather in Vermillion for a celebration of life on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the Dome Club of the DakotaDome and a funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Church (livestreamed on facebook.com/hansenfuneral).
Kerry Jeanne and her twin, Christopher John, were born in Deadwood on Nov. 11, 1966 to Jack and Lois Doyle. She was named for County Kerry in Ireland, from where her grandparents emigrated, and her godmother, Jeanne Joyce Blide.
Throughout her life, Kerry shared her home with her parents, who—along with six older siblings — helped her face the many challenges that arose as a result of a brain injury at birth. Kerry inspired her family with her confidence, wisdom, determination and can-do spirit. Cerebral palsy shaped her life, but it did not define her.
A woman of deep faith, Kerry incorporated Bible reading and prayer into her daily life and treasured being a member of the St. Agnes parish community. As an Oblate of the Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton, SD, Kerry promised to dedicate herself to God, according to the Rule of St. Benedict.
Kerry’s smile lit up the room. She will be remembered for her friendliness, sense of humor, and exceptional memory for faces and events. She loved connecting and conversing with people and following the lives of her beloved nieces and nephews. And she was passionate about current events, politics and sports.
Jack Doyle coached and taught at Lead High School from 1960-1971. Kerry’s 50-year love of Coyote athletics began when Jack became a basketball coach at the University of South Dakota. Friendships with USD coaches, players and fans brought her a deep sense of belonging and fulfillment, and she closely followed the teams’ fortunes, wherever she was.
Kerry passed away in Encinitas, Calif., on July 11, 2021, just 23 days after a diagnosis of brain cancer. She was preceded in death by her father; uncles Dennis Doyle, Joseph O’Connor and James Riley; and cousin Darren Doyle. Survivors include her mother; siblings Mary Doyle, Anne (Hal) Rosner, Lisa Reynolds, and Dan (Karen) Doyle of San Diego and Michael (Dixie) Doyle and Chris (Beth) Doyle of Rapid City; and 14 nieces and nephews. She is also survived by four aunts, an uncle, and 15 cousins, including her dear friend and cousin Lynn Cooper.
Memorial gifts may be made to either the Jack Doyle Scholarship fund for USD student-athletes (via goyotes.com/doyle) or St. Agnes Church.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.