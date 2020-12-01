Kenneth R. Higashi passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day at the VA Hospital in Sturgis, where he received excellent care.
On Dec. 23, 1921, Kenny was born in Belle Fourche, to Sam and Kiwano Higashi. Kenny had four siblings: Clarence, May, and Lily who preceded him in death, and a sister Jean who resides in Minnesota. When Kenny was 6 years old, the family moved to Spearfish, where Kenny lived for 92 years.
Kenny proudly served his country and community. He served in the US Army as a sergeant for the 442 Go for Broke Rifle Unit. For his service he received several honors, including the Purple Heart Medal, Bronze Star Medal, United States Congressional Gold Medal, and the French Legion of Honor medal. He then served his community for 30 years at the Spearfish Post Office where he retired as assistant
postmaster.
Kenny loved fishing, bowling, and golf. He also enjoyed gardening and helping with the family farm.
On Jan. 30, 1979, he married Phyllis Moser and inherited five grown children. Renee (Loren), who preceded him in death, Nancy, Leigh, Patrick (Holly), and Heather (Mike). Kenny also had several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Kenny was loved by his family and all who knew him. He will be missed.
Private graveside services with military honors will be held at the National Cemetery in Sturgis.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.