Kenneth N Jobe “Ike”

Kennth Jobe “Ike” passed away on February 10th, 2023, at Arlington Health & Rehabilitation in Arlington, WA at the age of 95. Kenneth was born on April 3, 1927 in Lead, South Dakota, the son of John Arthur & Amelia May Jobe.
Kenneth was in the United States Army from 1946-1949, where he spent three years overseas on an outpost that is now North Korea. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he went back to Lead and returned to work at the Homestake Mine.
On January 13, 1951, he married the love of his life, Betty (Main) and together they had two children. They remained in Lead and Kenneth Continued to work at Homestake Mine until 1957 when they moved to Anacortes, WA. In Anacortes, he worked at several mills, including the Anacortes Veneer Plywood Mill/Publishers Forest Products. He retired in 1989 from Mt Baker Plywood. Kenneth & Betty then moved to their beloved cabin they had built at Cascade River Park in Marblemount, WA. Kenneth loved hiking up in the Cascade Mountains up into his 80’s. He was also an avid hockey fan. He loved going to games with his son when he could, otherwise watching it on TV.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty & his half-brother, Lowell.
He is survived by his Sister Helen Tomera, son Ken, Daughter Sharon, Grandchildren Heidi (Matt) Darnell, Sandi (Britt) Moore, Kenny (Kristina) & Michael (Danielle) Jobe & Jennifer (Bobby) Anthony as well as eleven Great-Grandchildren, four Great-Great-Grandchildren, numerous Nieces & Nephews & his faithful dog, Gypsy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.