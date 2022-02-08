Kenneth Leroy Rost, 79, went to his heavenly home Feb. 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife, children, and great-grandchildren. He passed peacefully at his home in Spearfish after an 11-year struggle with Inclusion Body Myositis. He was looking forward to meeting his savior Jesus Christ.
Ken was born in Dupree, S.D., on June 25, 1942, to John and Violet (Ochsner) Rost. Ken grew up on the family Ranch Southwest of Isabel, S.D. He attended country schools and graduated from Dupree High School in 1959. He then went to SDSU, studied Park Management and graduated in 1968. He was a member of the SDSU Rodeo Club and managed to extend his rodeo career through nine years of college with a few breaks to herd sheep.
He met the love of his life Kathy Ingles, in 1961. She happened to live seven miles across the pasture. After courting for four years, they were married June 5, 1965.
After graduation, Ken began his career with the SD Game, Fish, and Parks. He was a District Park Manager in Pickstown and Yankton. He then became the Assistant Director of SD Parks in Pierre. Ken retired in 1984, and moved the family to Spearfish where they bought K&K Rental. Ken and Kathy sold the rental business six years later and bought Serenity Corner Assisted Living. They sold Serenity Corner in 1995, and moved to a beautiful valley south of Whitewood where they lived for 16 years. Ken was asked to come back to work for the state to manage the snowmobile trail system and help manage the construction of the Mickelson Trail system. Ken loved his career with the state and was thankful for all the people he was able to work with over the years.
Ken loved exploring the Black Hills, he and Kathy would always load up old blue with all the kids in lawn chairs in the back of the pickup. They would take off into the mountains to find another ghost town, cave, or some point of interest. Other favorite past times were camping, fishing, playing cards, Sudoku, doing anything with grandkids, and hunting with his brother-in-law Dallas and any kids they could get to go with them.
Ken was very creative. He was the author of two cowboy poetry books and enjoyed entertaining people at the High Plains Heritage Center and other venues. Growing up, he was part of a dance band with his dad and brothers. In The Rost Band, Ken played saxophone and drums. They played at country schools and dance halls around the Isabel area. In high school he was part of a local band, The Comets. Ken’s creativity and sense of humor was always creating chaos. From roadkill skunks showing up in the back of people’s vehicles to his crazy stories, if people were laughing, he was in his element.
Ken and Kathy travelled the U.S. for eight years in retirement and spent many great times with their special friends and grandchildren.
Ken and Kathy always took in any person that needed a family. They believed that life was about caring for others and living every day to its fullest. Ken came down with a deadly disease with no cure. He fought it with courage, determination and humor. Never complaining and always worried about others. He set a great example of how life should be lived.
He’s survived by his wife Katherine of 56 years; children, Shawn (Susan) of Palm Springs, Calif., Shanna (Leon) Sandidge of Whitewood, Tarita Silk of Sturgis, and Kaylene Rost of Spearfish; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; mother, Violet Rost of Belle Fourche; brother, Curtis (Marilyn) Rost, Ellensburg Wash.; sisters, Marcia (Mike) Maher, Isabel, S.D., and Sheri (Kent) Allen, Akron, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his dad, John Rost; brother, Denver Rost; grandparents; in-laws, Ralph and Lollie Ingles and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Whitewood, with interment to follow in the Whitewood Cemetery. Visitation and viewing will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Lunch will be served at the church following the burial. Masks are appreciated.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
