Kenneth “Kenny” Alfred Carlsen, 70, of Newell, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, as the result of a tragic four-wheeler accident that happened on his ranch, north of Newell.
Visitation will be held 3-7 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Graveside services will be held at noon Central Standard Time on Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Fairfax S.D.
Memorials are preferred to the Castle Rock Fire Department.
Friends may leave written condolences and view a video tribute online at: www.funeralhomeofthenorthernhills.com.
Grateful for having shared life together with him for the past 20 years is his partner in life, Mary Mentele of Spearfish and her children, Elizabeth Mentele of Spearfish, and Alex Mentele of Rapid City. He is also survived by his two sisters, Charlene (Gene) Bringelson of Armour, S.D., Jeanne (Rick) Nelson of Bonesteel, S.D.; niece, Nicole Nelson of Bonesteel, S.D.; and nephew, Nicolaus Nelson of Bonesteel S.D.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.