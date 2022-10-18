Kenneth “Ken” Klein

Kenneth Dwayne “Ken” Klein, age 82, formerly of Spearfish, passed away unexpectedly October 10, 2022, in Billings, MT, after a brief illness. In spite of chronic heart issues, he lived a long and full life right to the end.
Ken was born on October 16, 1939, in Mobridge, South Dakota, to parents Ted and Tillie Klein. Upon graduation from Timber Lake High School, he joined the Marines. After his military service, he went on to receive both a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master of Science in Education from Black Hills State University in Spearfish, SD.
He served his country for two years in the United States Marine Corps in the late 1950s. After returning to base in Okinawa while being AWOL, Ken was required to appear before the new colonel. When the colonel realized both he and Ken were from South Dakota, Ken’s “punishment” was to be the colonel’s driver and be on call to drive the colonel’s jeep. This “punishment” became Ken’s full-time job and resulted in a special bond between the two.
Ken married his wife Barbara in Deadwood, South Dakota. In September 2022 they celebrated 60 exciting years of marriage together, most of which were spent adventuring side by side.
Ken called many places home. He grew up in the small farming community of Firesteel, SD, where he enjoyed roaming the shortgrass prairie. As a boy he had several pets, wild and domestic, including a horse he broke with his father. He began his teaching career in Whitewood, SD, and started his family in Spearfish, SD. In 1970, Ken and his family relocated to Southeast Alaska where he taught in rural schools. Ken’s teaching career was long and varied. Over the years he taught grades 4 - 12, was an elementary school principal, taught in a two-room schoolhouse, taught both his children, and served as an officer in the teachers’ association. After retiring from teaching, he built Hemlock House with his son Perry on homestead land in Thorne Bay, AK. For several years Ken captained a liveaboard fishing charter boat out of Ketchikan, AK, with Perry serving as deckhand and Barbara as cook. Ken loved boating and had the joy of piloting several boats from Seattle, WA, to Southeast Alaska. After leaving Alaska, Ken spent time in Arizona and Nevada before settling in Billings, MT, to spend more time hunting upland birds with his brother-in-law Dave Johnson. This move resulted in many new adventures and several dear friends.
Ken was an avid fisherman, hunter, boater, trapper, camper, river rafter, ATV rider, gardener, and lover of any other experience that got him outdoors. Friends will remember him through these adventures, as he generously hosted many on his boats, the Bigenuff and the Bigenuff II, and in his homes.
Ken is survived by his wife Barbara; mother Tillie; daughter Kris (Lance) and son Perry (partner Alisha); granddaughter Chasina (mother Gail); four granddogs; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends who will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his father Ted and sister Sandy. Per Ken’s wishes there will be no funeral service, but his loved ones can honor his memory by sharing their larger-than-life stories of him, spending time in the outdoors, or enjoying a scoop (or two) of ice cream. A private inurnment will occur at a later date.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the superb medical care Ken received throughout his life, specifically to Dr. Barry Winton, his cardiologist, who gave Ken an additional 14 years of life, and the staff at St. Vincent’s intensive care unit who helped him through his last days. Special thanks go to Bev Johnson for her support during Ken’s last hours. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Tumbleweed Program at www.tumbleweedprogram.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cfgbillings.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.