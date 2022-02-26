Kenneth E. Westphal, 98, of Spearfish, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Burr’s Tender Care Assisted Living.
Kenneth Edward Westphal was born on Feb. 10, 1924, in Gettysburg, S.D., at the Westphal Maternity Ward. He was the fifth child of nine born to Gus T. and Anna (Bierman) Westphal. He grew up on the family farm SE of Agar, S.D. Kenny attended S. Morton country grade school and graduated from Agar High School in 1943. He then worked for his dad on their home place.
He was raised in the Open Bible Church in Onida where he accepted Christ as his Savior and rededicated his life in later years.
Kenny married Helen June Mileusnich on July 25, 1948 at the Onida Methodist Church. They continued to help his dad, neighbors, and worked for the county too.
A baby boy, Monty Ray, was born to them on Sept. 13, 1954, in Pierre. Kenny and Helen then moved to Montana briefly until settling in Lead, where he worked for Homestake Gold Mine for 19 years. On Feb. 24, 1957, a daughter, Cindy Kay, was born to them in Deadwood.
In January of 1974, Kenny became a federal government mine inspector for MSHA in Rapid City. He retired from there in 1989.
In 1994, his one and only granddaughter, Shaley Kay, was born. The two had many adventures and card games together, and he loved and spoiled her until the day he passed.
Kenny and Helen loved to dance, sing together, and travel. The family took wonderful summer trips every year all over the US and Canada. He and Helen took a once in a lifetime trip to the Holy Land in 1979. It was a very memorable time! They were very involved in the Lead United Methodist Church for many years until moving to Spearfish in 2005. After living at the Hickory House retirement apartments, they moved to Burr’s Tender Care in 2014. Kenny went to heaven at Burr’s while waiting to go to Perkins for his birthday party.
He is survived by his son, Monty of Lead; daughter and son-in-law Cindy & Les Lensegrav of Meadow; his one and only granddaughter, Shaley Lensegrav of Spearfish; sisters, Shirley McGilvrey of Belle Fourche and Violet Zwickl of Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Hazel Vrooman of Sioux Falls; brother-in-law, Floyd Caldwell of Deadwood; favorite cousin, Sylvia Sack of Spearfish; and many precious nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Helen; his parents; in-laws, Mike and Martha Mileusnich; brother, Eugene Westphal; five sisters and their husbands; four brothers-in-law; and two sisters-in-law.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Cremation has taken place, and burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to your favorite charity.
Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels & Crematory Service
Online condolences may be sent to www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.