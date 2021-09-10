Kenneth D. Pock, 83 of Lead passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at his home.
A celebration of Ken’s life will be held at noon, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Lead.
A memorial has been established to benefit Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church and the Twin City Animal Shelter.
Ken is survived by his wife JoAnn Pock, , two daughters, Susan Pickard and Tacy Chrispen, one son, Troy Pock, fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Florence, a son, Robert and three grandchildren; James Pock and Maisie and Marena Pock.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
