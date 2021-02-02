Kenan Kurt Huber, 58, of Spearfish started his next adventure on Jan. 27, 2021, after a 15-month battle with cancer. He passed peacefully at home with his family.
Kenan was born Sept. 18, 1962, in Belle Fourche, to Cletus “Fizzer” and Mary (Chaloupka) Huber. He grew up in Newell, S.D., and graduated high school there. He graduated from Black Hills State College majoring in business administration.
Kenan was best known for a smile that lit up every room, his quick wit and his willingness to try new adventures. He started working in Deadwood in late 1990, where he remained a reliable source of energy and laughter.
On Sept. 25, 1998, Kenan married Teena Starr and they resided in Spearfish, throughout their marriage. Two of the best things Kenan ever did was birth his daughter, Kayla, and his son, Tyler. They quickly won his heart and he was their biggest fan.
Kenan is survived by his wife, Teena of 22 years; his daughter, Kayla of Long Beach, Calif.; his son, Tyler of Spearfish; and four siblings, Colgan Huber (Patti Weber) of Bison, S.D.; Colette (Rob) Wheeler of Lemmon, SD; Kieran (Carmen) Huber of Rapid City; and Creden (Kristie) Huber of Sierra Vista, Ariz., and three step-siblings: Shari Kolbeck, Vermillion, S.D.; Joe (Ermie) Herring, Waldorf, Md., and Della (Larry) Browning, Brookings. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends.
Kenan was preceded in death by his parents, his step-father, Eldon Herring, and sister-in-law, Marjean Huber.
A small memorial service for family members and close friends will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. The service will be live-streamed to the funeral home’s website to allow virtual attendance. In keeping with Kenan’s personality, a celebration of life event is pending for this summer on the Veranda at the Franklin Hotel in Deadwood. Details will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
