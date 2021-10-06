Kelton Dean Pullen, 9, of Deadwood, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, near Deadwood from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the Lead-Deadwood High School Auditorium in Lead. A second memorial service will be held for Jessey and his family once he has recovered and can be able to attend. The date, time and place will be announced at that time.
Kelton Dean Pullen was born in Spearfish, on July 23, 2012, the son of Jessey Pullen and Clancey (Pierce) Fisher. Following the divorce of his parents, he made his home with his mom and “other dad”, Luke, in the Lead- Deadwood area where he was attending the third grade.
As a young kid, Kelton was so full of life. He loved a good adventure, making people smile while carrying on a conversation about Bigfoot or dinosaurs. He loved being with his family camping, hiking, fishing, swimming, and rock hunting. Kelton was an excellent archman, had a green belt in taekwondo, loved to go to any and all types of museums, riding his bike and scooter, and watching movies. He loved to dance and could bust out a great dance move from time to time! Kelton was an amazing little brother and an extremely amazing big brother, son, grandson, nephew and friend to many. He had a heart of gold, hysterical laugh and gigantic smile, comical humor and never-ending stories. He loved the color red. He will be greatly missed and cherished always and forever.
Kelton is survived by his parents, Clancey (Luke) Fisher and Jessey Pullen; his maternal grandfather, Larry Pierce, paternal grandmother, Gail Pullen, paternal grandfather, Mike (Wanda) Pullen, Marylou and Shawn Tabke and Kim Fisher; his siblings, Kadden (Gracie), Kingston, Kashton, Quinn, Kaitlyn , Tristin and Tracin; his aunts and uncles, James and Jessica Pierce, Becky and Jared Nelson, Katie Pullen and David Bachelder, Heather and Nate Winters, RJ and Kristine Olson, Chelsea and Garrett Fisher, Erica Fisher and Tyson Tabke; and his cousins, Harrison, Tyson, Ella, Gunnar, Axel, Alexis, Colton, Blake, Tucker, Coltor, Riley, Jay, Mitchell, Bryce, Hank and Franky. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kendalyn Ann, grandmother, Colleen Pierce, Granddad Jim Clark and Grandmother Martha Clark.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
