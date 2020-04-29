On April 26, 2020, Keith W. “Bill” Hardy completed his earthly journey and passed onto the next with his God.
Bill had an adventurous soul and he has tried his hand at many endeavors. As a youth, he worked as a hotel clerk, shoe salesman and a little later he worked as a radio announcer, actor and eventually starred in a production of “Oklahoma”. He studied at Pasadena Playhouse and worked on a ranch in Montana on his way to Alaska.
As an adult in Alaska he worked on the railroad, ran a trapline, was a car salesman, was a real estate broker and an auctioneer.
Preceding Bill in death are his parents, William, and Mary Lillian Hardy. He is survived by his wife, Carol and his two children, William of Las Vegas, NV and Chevelle of Fairfax, VA.
Bills goals in life were many; some that he accomplished were traveling, being a good parent, a good friend, good neighbor and a great poker player. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Interment was held on April 28, 2020 in Oak Ridge Cemetery near Deadwood, SD.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
