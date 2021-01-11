Keith George Kellogg, 85, was born Dec. 12, 1935, in Winner, S.D., to Earl and Ruth Kellogg. He was called home on Jan. 8, 2021, due to a long battle from Parkinson’s disease.
Keith married the love of his life, Lois Ann Jones, on Nov. 20, 1954, in Spearfish, where they began life together. In this union they had three children; Michael, Kellie, and Lorri. Keith worked most of his life in the wood industry; running a moulding business for years, then later working in the logging community. He also enjoyed working with horses and breaking them for other people. He had an amazing work ethic, which earned respect from those who worked beside him. The central joy of Keith’s life was loving and caring for his family and he was always dedicated in helping them on their life’s path. Telling stories was a forte of his. He kept his sense of humor and positive outlook on life until the end. Everyone who was fortunate enough to know Keith, knew what a strong constitution he embodied. He was a strong man with a deep sense of right and wrong. These qualities made him a great role-model for many in his life. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Lois Ann Kellogg of Spearfish. Children; Michael (Kathy) Kellogg of Spearfish, Kellie (Chuck) Waterland of Alzada, Montana, Lorri (Kenny) Engelhardt of Spearfish. His grandchildren; Korey Kellogg, Justin Kellogg, Amanda (Donovan) Schultz, Chase Bercier, Brittany Waterland, and Bailie Waterland. Two brothers; Don (Lila) Kellogg, and Larry (Druse) Kellogg, both of Spearfish. He was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the Keith Kellogg Memorial Fund, c/o First Interstate Bank, 311 N, 27th Ave., Spearfish, SD.
Public visitation for Keith will be from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Funeral services will be limited to Keith’s family but will be live streamed at 2pm, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, on Keith’s obituary page on the funeral home’s website listed below.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.