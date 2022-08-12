Keith C. Williams, 87, of Spearfish left us on Aug. 10, 2022, at Monument Health in Spearfish.
Keith was born on Dec. 10, 1934 in Belle Fourche, to Louis and Velma (Buchanan) Williams. Little did Keith know the adventures he would experience in his life.
Keith attended Spearfish High School and graduated in 1954. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara DuBois, on Nov. 24, 1954, in Spearfish. Keith and Barb welcomed four children – twins, Steve and Stuart (1956), Brad (1957) and Trisha (1966). He cherished each and every moment he spent with them.
Keith developed an appreciation and love of the outdoors – land and nature. He knew almost every nook and cranny of the Northern Black Hills. He loved hiking, camping, hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. He taught all his children to love and enjoy the wonders of nature. Many adventures were had by them over the years. He purchased land at Tollgate and built a small cabin where numerous get-togethers with friends and family occurred. Keith loved to tell “hunting stories.” We heard them all many times over the years and those stories will be forever etched in our hearts.
Keith worked alongside his father at Williams Standard. He purchased the station in 1967 and retired in 1996. He still pursued his outdoor adventures and traveling with Barb. In 2006, he was involved in a car/bicycle accident which limited his ability to continue with his previous adventures. Never idle, Keith found other opportunities in gardening and going to BHSU basketball games. In 2021, Keith and Barb moved from the family home to Edgewood Vista.
Keith was a member of the Spearfish Volunteer Fire Department, Masonic Temple and the National Guard.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Barbara; his children Steve (Linda), Stuart (Linda), Brad (Lana), and Trisha (Tom); nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his best friend, Lee Carlson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Velma, and his brother, Boyd and sister-in-law Dee.
He left this world with many more images of his life – adventures with family, friends and “the big” one that got away from him.
“I can’t hear and I’m still short” – Keith Williams
Funeral services will be at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to Hospice of the Northern Hills.
