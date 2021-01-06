Keith Arthur Allison, born Nov. 4, 1934, in Winner, S.D., passed away Jan. 3, 2021, at the Fort Meade Veteran’s Hospital. He had lived in Spearfish for 57 years with his wife of 67 years, Louise (Graf) Allison, who passed away in October. The couple met at Winner High School, married in 1953, and relocated to Brookings to attend SDSU. When the United States needed soldiers to serve in the ongoing Korean War conflict, Keith put his education on hold and enlisted in the Marines. After serving in Korea, Keith returned home to work on the family farm. A short time later, the farm was destroyed by drought, and Keith returned to college. During this time, son, Monte Lee, was born in 1957, and daughter, Suzanne (Albers), was born in 1960. After completing his degree in optometry at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Ore., in January of 1963, Keith moved his family to Spearfish and opened his optometry practice. In 1969, daughter, Laurie (Lloyd), was born. Keith provided eye care for Spearfish and the surrounding communities for over 30 years before retiring to devote more time to his family and his hobbies.
Keith was an avid sportsman, athlete, musician, card player, gardener, and woodworker; but his mastery of fatherhood and grandfather hood were unrivaled. He could not have been loved more by family and friends.
Keith is survived by both daughters, two sons-in law, two granddaughters, four grandsons, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife and son.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Spearfish. Private family inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established at the Spearfish Food Pantry and the Methodist Caring Meals Ministry.
Cremation arrangements were under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
