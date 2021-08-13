Keith A. Larson, 88, of Spearfish, formerly of Ekalaka, Mont., passed away peacefully at his home in Spearfish on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Keith was born a twin with his brother Kent on April 12, 1933, in Reeder, N.D., to Arnold and Martha Larson. Keith and his siblings grew up on the 1910, homestead in Reva (Ralph), S.D. Keith graduated from Reeder High School where he excelled at scoring touchdowns for the Reeder Rockets. He was drafted into service with the U.S. Army in 1953, during the Korean Conflict and served two years as a pole lineman running the wire at White Sands Proving Ground in New Mexico. After Army service he moved to Circle, Mont., working with Kent in an auto body repair shop. While in Circle he met Eileen Holt and they married in Deer Lodge, Mont., on Christmas Day in 1957. He adopted Eileen’s children Jennifer and Ashley, who he raised as his own. The family moved back to Reva to manage the Hackamore Ranch, where Martha was born. They moved to Belle Tower Ranch in 1960 south of Ekalaka. The next 10 years brought Kenny and Kathleen into the family and a lifetime of friendships from the Ridgeway Community. The state road leading through the ranch is named Larson Loop in their honor. In 1971, they moved into Ekalaka and brought their sixth child, Tod, into the fold. Keith and Eileen spent the next 40 years building a productive life in Ekalaka. Keith was very active with friends running a roping arena on his property. He was Master of Ekalaka Lodge and spent many summers traveling to county fairs to entertain with the Shriners of the Sorrel Horse Patrol. He filled many summers leading wagon trains across the region feeding his love of working horses, friends, and family, culminating in being awarded Teamster of the Year in Baker in 1994. He took his experience to the big screen by playing an important role in the Ron Howard (Opie) movie Far and Away. Keith was a pillar of the community, serving on the school board, the Stockgrowers Association, the hospital board, the woolgrowers association and as camp tender for Camp Needmore, and more projects than we can name. He was also instrumental in starting Saint Elizabeth Lutheran Church. In 2009, he lost his wife of 52 years and then in 2013, Keith retired to Spearfish. In Spearfish he continued his life of service by volunteering at the Western Heritage Center, the VFW Honor Guard, and Meals on Wheels. He could be found daily having coffee with friends and spending time with his brother Peter .
Keith is survived by four children, Jennifer Larson of Billings, Mont., Martha Larson of Spearfish, Kenny (Sande) Larson of Roundup, Mont., and Tod (Lara) Larson of South Riding, Va.; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; his brother Peter; his sisters Janie and Ruth. He was preceded in death by his wife Eileen, his son, Ashley Warn, his daughter Kathleen, his grandson Kyle, his mother and father Martha and Arnold Larson, and his brothers Jim, Bill, and Kent.
The family will greet friends on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, from 4-5 p.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish, with a prayer service beginning at 5 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Saint Elizabeth Lutheran Church in Ekalaka, Mont., with inurnment to follow in the family lot in Beaver Lodge Cemetery in Ekalaka.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
