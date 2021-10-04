Kaylee Ann Teppo, 19, of Belle Fourche and Sioux Falls, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Kaylee’s funeral will be broadcasted live online, on Kaylee’s obituary page located on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com
Kaylee is survived by her mother, Krista (Brady) Menzel of Sioux Falls; father, Clayton Teppo of Sturgis; sisters, Megan Teppo of Minneapolis, Kelsey Teppo of Sioux Falls; 3 step-sisters, Brooklyn Menzel of Spearfish, Britain Menzel of Rapid City, Gianna Menzel of Spearfish; niece, Mariah Titus of Sioux Falls; step-nephew, Layke Dodd of Rapid City; grandparents, Allen Wells of Belle Fourche, Brett and Glenys Bachand of Belle Fourche, JoAnn Robb of Belle Fourche; step-grandparents, Bob and Dondra Menzel of Dupree, S.D.; great-grandparents, Jack and Maryann Wells of Belle Fourche; step-great grandfather, Wilbur Bachand of Sturgis; and several cousins, aunts, and uncles.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.