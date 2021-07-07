Kay Linch, 66, of Belle Fourche, died Monday, July 5, 2021 at the Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.
The funeral service will be held 10am Saturday, July 10th, 2021 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Pine Slope Cemetery.
The funeral will be live-streamed on Kay’s obituary page on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.
Grateful for having shared her life include her husband Don of Belle Fourche; sons, Travis (and Fiancé’ Carla) of Belle Fourche, Glade (Winter) of Belle Fourche; 8 grandchildren, Sage, Conner, Paul, Randi, Auburn, Kavin, Jaxon, Sameen; great grandchild C.J.; brother, Bill Harrison of Belle Fourche; sisters, Shirley Bethancourt of Belle Fourche, Mary (Bob) Crane of Black Hawk; and several nieces and nephews.
