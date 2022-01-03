Kay Frances Williams, 84, of Belle Fourche died December 26, 2021 at Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.
She was born March 16, 1937 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota to Charles J. and Florence (King) Ward. Kay graduated from Belle Fourche High School in 1955.
Kay married Kenneth F. Williams on Sept. 2, 1961. Her first job was a telephone operator and her last job was a social editor at the Belle Fourche Daily Post, all while she was bookkeeper for Williams Crane.
She was active in St. Paul Catholic Church and Altar Society, the American Legion Auxillary, Beta Sigma Phi, Republican Women and Red Hat Ladies. She enjoyed sewing, including her own wedding dress. She also enjoyed bowling and traveling with her husband.
She is survived by her brother, Wayne (Julie) Ward of Rapid City; brother-in-law, Darrell Eickelman of Rapid City; sister-in-law, Roberta “Bobbe” Ward of Belle Fourche; sister-in-law, Nancy Williams of Montana; 7 nephews, 4 nieces, 4 great nephews and 7 great nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Florence Ward; husband, Kenneth Williams; brother, Loren Ward; sister, Deda Rae Eickelman; brother-in-law, Jim Williams and nephew, Don Williams.
A Rosary will be held Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday January 5 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
The family suggests memorials to St. Paul Catholic Church and the Veteran’s Programs at Ft. Meade.
The funeral will be published for viewing at klinefuneralchapel.com livestreaming site following the funeral. Arrangements are under the care of Kline Funeral Chapel of Belle Fourche.
An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com
