Kay Couch of Spearfish, formerly of Philip, died on July 6, 2022, at Monument Health in Spearfish at the age of 90.
Kay Yvonne Couch was born to Willis and Susan (Hurst) King. She attended school in Murdo, and graduated from Murdo High School in 1950. Kay attended and graduated from Black Hills State College with a degree in elementary education. She taught school in Belle Fourche and Philip including the Cheyenne and Old Trail country schools.
Kay especially loved her family, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her many friends. She had lived in Philip most of her life until moving to Spearfish Edgewood memory care a few years ago due to increasing dementia. Throughout her life, she enjoyed dancing, traveling, playing bridge, going to card parties or playing monopoly with the grandkids. She loved baseball (go Yankees), basketball, and car racing. She wouldn’t hesitate to jump in the car with a few friends driving off to Deadwood for a fun afternoon. After retirement, she spent many winters in Casa Grande, Ariz., with dear friends. She taught us that even though life is full of ups and downs, she faced it bravely with her humor, quick wit, and unending zest for life. No matter where she was, she was always the bright star in our lives, and we will miss her dearly. Survivors include son Richard (Sherry) Mowell of Spearfish; daughter Debbie (Harold) Delbridge of Philip; five grandchildren: Jaeson (Crystal) Hanrahan, Christal Hanrahan, Carisa (Sig) Martin, Cody (Jamie) Hanrahan, and Sean (Ronalda) Mowell; ten great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren: Arlin (Kathy) Delbridge, Chad (Karen) Delbridge, Amanda (Gabe) Ruiz, and Candace (Morgan) Veit; sixteen step-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband Jack Mowell; second husband Ronnie Couch; father Willis; mother Susan Hanson; stepfather Hans T. Hanson; son-in-law Craig Hanrahan. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the legion hall. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the American Legion Hall in Philip. Interment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.