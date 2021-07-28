The family of Kay Carr announce the death of their much loved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. She died at home after a short battle with Leukemia on Thursday, July 22, 2021. She was 75 years old.
She was born Nov. 26, 1945, in Deadwood, to Violet Mae (McInroy) and Irvin Everett Litz. She joined sisters Suzanne and Judy. Little brothers, Eddie and Steve, were added to the family later. She graduated from Deadwood High School in 1963. While attending Black Hills State College, she met William Edward Carr and they were married May 14, 1966, on the one year anniversary of their first date. They were happily married for 55 years.
After their wedding ceremony, they moved to Denver, Colo. They welcomed their first child, Susan, in 1968. Two years later they brought their son, Bill, home to be joined with their last child, Shelly in 1972. Kay was also the very proud bonus mom to step-daughter, Debbie Carr — born in 1961.
After several years in Colorado, the family returned to Lead, to own and operate the Nugget Cafe. The family spent many happy days working together to make the cafe a local favorite. Many weekends found Kay running the cash register, Susan and Shelly waiting tables and Ed and Bill cooking in the kitchen. Kay later took a job at the Homestake Clinic and retired in 2008.
They spent their days bowling, golfing, four-wheeling through the Black Hills, and spending hours and hours visiting with family. In her later years, she enjoyed reading, playing Bunco and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved her yard and spent a lot of time and effort on her flowers and plants. If you ever stopped up at the house you could expect a tour of the gorgeous front yard. She was a devoted and rabid Denver Bronco fan and could often be heard shouting at the TV when things weren’t going so well for her favorite team. She loved talking sports with her grandchildren and could often be found watching any type of sport with or without them. One of her greatest joys was being able to attend the 2021 Carr Family Reunion in Spearfish Park just a few weeks ago.
Kay is survived by her husband Ed Carr, children Deb (Sam Millard) Carr, Deadwood, Susan Carr, Sheridan Wyo., Bill (Heather) Carr, Austin, Texas, and Shelly (Paul) Turman, Lincoln, Neb.; her grandchildren Alex Carr and Emily Carr, Austin, Lincoln Turman, Bismarck, N.D., Will Turman and Gabe Turman, Lincoln, Neb., and Evan Yager, Sheridan; sisters Suzanne (Mac) Williams, Mesa, Ariz., Judy (Steve) Boegler, Anchorage, Alaska, and brother Ed Litz, Rapid City, in-laws Marge Carlow, Bev (Ed) Heppler, Ken (Barb) Carr, Joe (Linda) Carr, Tom (Karen) Carr, Frank (Patty) Carr, Carol (Elwood) Havens, John (Lin) Carr, Roger (Connie) Carr, Bob (Cyndi) Carr; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Vi and Irv; brother Steve Litz; mother and father-in-law Frank and Marie Carr; niece Sandy Williams; nephews Chad Carr, Dominick Burry, Brant Blaha; brothers-in-law John “Pup” Carlow, Chan Williams and sister-in-law Karen Litz.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 6 at St. Patricks Catholic Church in Lead with a Rosary service starting at 1 p.m. The family invites friends and family to celebrate Kay’s life during a reception in the church hall after mass. A private graveside service will follow at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family invites mourners to consider a donation in Kay’s name to Monument Health Home+ Home Health and Hospice in Spearfish, or by planting flowers or plants in her honor in your yard.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
