Kathy Koerner, 65, of Belle Fourche, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Following the funeral, cremation will take place with inurnment at Black Hills National Cemetery this summer.
Kathy’s funeral service will be broadcasted live online, on her obituary page located on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com
Kathy Kay Gustafson was born Dec. 19, 1956, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. She was the daughter of Kenneth and Lauretta (Helke) Gustafson. Kathy grew up in Port Edwards, Wis., where she graduated from high school in 1975. After high school, Kathy entered the U.S. Air Force and from 1975 to 1980 she was stationed at the Minot Air Force Base in Minot, N.D. While she was there, she met the love of her life, Lydell Koerner. They were united in marriage on May 20, 1978, in Port Edwards. To this union three sons were born: Adam, Ryan, and Travis. In 1981, Kathy and Lydell moved to Idaho where they were stationed at the Mountain Home Air Force Base. In 1984, they moved to the Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda, Mich. In 1987, the family moved to Belle Fourche, where they have lived since. Kathy spent 25 years working for Walmart in Spearfish as an accounting clerk. She retired in 2015.
Kathy enjoyed bowling and was a member of the couple’s league and the ladies league in Belle Fourche. She also was an avid reader, loved camping and fishing. She was a kind, soft-spoken woman, generous and loving. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her children and grandchildren so much. She will be greatly missed by all of them.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Lydell of Belle Fourche; sons, Adam (Stacee) of Charleston, S.C., Ryan (Heather) of Spearfish, and Travis of Spearfish; four grandchildren, Fletcher, Skylar, Noah, and Asher; five sisters, Karen Schultz of Newport News, Va., Diane (David) Werderits of Nekoosa Wis., Bonnie (Dick) Kempen of Wisconsin Rapids Wis., Debra (Joe) Bradbury of Windsor Maine, and Pam (David) Groshek of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; step-mother, Rose Gustafson of Stevens Point, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Gustafson of Wisconsin Rapids Wis., Cindy (Don) Ditmeyer of Mill Creek, Wash., Lisa (Val) Koerner of San Antonio, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry Gustafson; and daughter-in-law, D.J. Koerner.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.