Kathryn (Kay) Winifred Wagner, 101, went to eternal sleep and met the lord on July 16, 2020, in Wahoo, Neb.
Kathryn Winifred (Sprick) Wagner was born on Oct. 25, 1918, to Deterich and Annie (Messer) Sprick on a farm outside of White Lake, South Dakota. Kay had one sister, Bernita Assmus. Kay was the youngest of the two. Kay moved many times in her life, she was raised on a farm outside of White Lake but moved to Stickney where she graduated from high school in 1935. She later attended a business school in Mitchell, South Dakota. She then worked in a bank at Stickney, and later taught at a country school for a year before moving to Sturgis.
Kay married Raymond W. Wagner in 1945, after World War II. To this union they had seven children: MaryJo Wolf, Dan Wagner, Sandy Norman, Dick Wagner, Gayle Hood, Kathy Stowe, and Kent Wagner. Raymond passed on March 28, 1965, leaving Kay to raise seven children by herself. She supported her family by selling Avon Products until she was 89 years old.
Kay was a very witty person. She could make people laugh with her quick responses and blunt answers. She loved animals and loved to talk about all the pets she had and could remember to anyone that would listen. Kay had many hobbies. She loved to bowl, watch little league baseball, crochet, and her life passion was watching the Colorado Rockies. As she got older, she loved to go for rides, whether she was in South Dakota or staying with some of her children who were taking care of her. She loved to see the world. When she was staying in Washington her son Kent used to take her for rides every Sunday, and it was easily the highlight of her day.
Kay is survived by her daughters MaryJo and Frank Wolf; Sandy and Billy Norman; Gayle and Tracy Hood; Kathy and Jim Stowe; daughters in law; Cindy Wagner, Patty Wagner, Pam Wagner; three nieces Barb Vleistra; Sharon Assmus, Vickie and Ken Stulken; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many, many other extended relatives.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Bernita Assmus; and her husband Raymond Wagner; her sons Dick Wagner, Dan Wagner, and Kent Wagner; and two grandchildren.
As a person can tell, Kay Wagner lived a very fulfilled and good life. She leaves behind her a legacy and a family that is here today thanks to her grit and perseverance to raise seven children alone. Those children continued her legacy and built extraordinary families of their own. Kay came into this world during the Spanish Flu epidemic and left it during the Coronavirus Pandemic. She lived through many historical events and she will be missed by all who knew her.
A funeral will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Spearfish on July 23 at 10 a.m. The service will be open to the public with social distancing practices in place. Kay will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Sturgis with her husband. A celebration of life will take place at the Spearfish City Park South Picnic Shelter at 1p.m. Refreshments will be provided.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.