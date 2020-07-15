Kathryn “Kay” Hall-Kendall, 83, of Coolidge, Ariz., formerly of Rapid City, Nisland, and Lead, died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
She was born on April 1, 1937, in rural Nisland, to George and Mary (Albrandt) Geisner, the youngest of seven sisters. Kay was raised in Nisland, attending elementary school before moving to Lead and graduating from Lead High School in 1955.
She married Daniel Hall on July 24, 1955, in Lead where they lived and raised their family for 35 years before retiring to Nisland. Dan passed in 2011.
Kay married Ramsey Kendall on May 24, 2014, when she moved to Rapid City. Ramsey passed in 2017.
She loved to travel. Part of her bucket list was to travel all 50 states, surpassing that and then traveling the world with family and friends. Kay was always up for any challenge, skydiving at 80, dog mushing in Alaska and zip lining in the jungle.
No matter where she went, or where she was, she never met a stranger; they were always her friend. Kay served as the Lawrence County Clerk of Courts for 17 years, retiring as clerk magistrate in 1989.
Kay also served on many different boards including the Butte-Lawrence County Fair as well as numerous Lutheran Church boards.
Kay’s greatest love was for her family and she is survived by her sons; Daniel L. Hall (Kim, favorite daughter in law) and Lonnie D. Hall, her daughters; Bonnie R. Hall and Konnie Hall-Grass (Steve), her grandchildren; Josh (Tammy), Mary (Cindy), Dani (Pete), Andrew and Johni, her great-grandchildren; Quintin, Lainee, Erabelle and Everly. Kay is also survived by her bonus children; Steve Kendall, Doug (Donna) Kendall, Karen Hanson and Rebecca Kendall and her bonus grandchildren; Jimmy, Erin, Leah, Courtney, Carlie, Michael, Taylor, Addison, Kadyn, Alivia, Blake, Addie, Ashton, Leon and Audrey and her sister in law, Della Hall.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Daniel B. Hall, second husband, Ramsey Kendall, her parents, six sisters; Minnie (Dyke) Dykstra, Virginia (Don) Engle, Gladys Geisner, Violet (Don) Smith, Betty (Ray) Ruff, Esther (Bill) Kahn, three nephews; Gary Dykstra, Jerry Smith, Troy Smith, sisters-in-law; Virginia Fuller and Margarette Hall and brother in laws, William, Bernard and Wendal.
Our heavenly father opened his arms to her, and said, “welcome home my good and faithful servant.”
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. in Lead at Our Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church on Tuesday July 21, 2020.
Inurnment of her ashes will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery.
