Kathleen Mary Meyer

Kathleen Mary (Burdick) Meyer, 92, of Belle Fourche, SD, died Thursday, November 5, 2021, at Rolling Hills Healthcare Facility. Kathleen was born March 24, 1929, in Red Owl, SD, to Harry and Edith Ramsdell. She grew up on the family farm at Red Owl, SD, until 1951 when the family moved to Sturgis. She rode her horse, Kit to the country grade school where she attended, Kathleen graduated from Sturgis High School in 1947. She married Leo Burdick in March of 1948. They lived on the Burdick family farm. To this union came 5 children. Survivors include her children, Roxie McQuilkin, Lake Whales, FL, Dixie Davis, Miles City, MT, Kathryn (Daniel) Rhoden, Newell, SD, and Cynthia (Norman) Long, Casper, WY; daughter-in-law, Myrna Burdick, Rapid City, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents; all her brothers and sisters; and her son, Thomas Burdick. A memorial has been established. Memorial services for Kathleen will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, SD. Interment to follow at Bear Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.