Kathleen Ann Nelson (Szudera) of Spearfish, went to be with the Lord April 2, 2021, in Aurora, Colo.
Kathleen was born Feb. 24, 1944, in Beach, N.D. to William and Bernice (Otremba) Szudera. She grew up on the family farm and attended elementary and high school in Beach. After high school, Kathleen earned a business degree from Billings Business College. In 1966, Kathleen married her high school sweetheart, Delbert (Butch) Nelson of Beach. Butch and Kathleen owned and operated Nelson Trucking until 1989. Kathleen also worked as an administrative assistant at local real estate and insurance offices, and as a receptionist at the Beach Hospital. In 1990, Butch and Kathleen moved to Spearfish, where Kathleen worked as a bookkeeper at Queen City Motors until she retired, in 2011.
Kathleen is preceded in death by her husband, Butch Nelson, parents, William and Bernice Szudera, sister Mardelle Payseno, and brother William Szudera.
Kathleen is survived by her sons, Blake (Laurie) of Centennial, Colo., and Brent of Centennial, Colo., sister Janice Sattler of Columbus, Mont., brothers Loren (Raynette) Szudera and Steven Szudera of Beach, N.D., granddaughter Isabella Nelson of Centennial, Colo., and several nieces and nephews.
Service for Kathleen will be
April 30, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., at St.
Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish,
followed by burial at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis.
