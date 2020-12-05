Katherine (Kathy) Joyce Wannarka, 83

Katherine (Kathy) Joyce Wannarka (maiden name Olson), 83, of Louisville, Ky., passed away Nov. 18, 2020.
Kathy was born in Huron, on Feb. 10, 1937. Between growing up on a farm in rural South Dakota and living for a period of time during World War II in California, Kathy enjoyed her family. After attending South Dakota State University and obtaining a degree in home economics, she married Darrell Hoar. For a period of time she lived in West Virginia , later they settled in Rapid City. She taught home economics classes at Stevens High School and bore three children. Later in life, she married Max Wannarka. They did not have any children together. During this time, she worked with the school system in Modesto, Calif., and at a medical supply company in Rapid City, and Lincoln, Neb.
During her retirement years, they settled in beautiful Spearfish.
Kathy was very involved with the senior center in Spearfish and she spent much of her time teaching line dance classes. Her dance entourage would perform at parades, nursing homes, or any place they were welcome. She enjoyed anything to do with horses and when she moved to Louisville, Kentucky she looked forward to seeing some race horses. She had a great sense of humor and many people that knew her say that she was a very sweet lady.
She is survived by three children, Diane Derry (Raymond) of Apollo, Pennsylvania; Nancy Mee (Joel) of Louisville, Ky.; and Stuart Hoar (Charity) of Pine Bluffs, Wyo. There are five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her sister, Sharolyn Casey (Joe), resides in Waterford, California.
On Nov. 22, the family held a private Zoom Memorial Call. She will rest at the Black Hills National Cemetery.
