Katherine Helen Horvath, 98 of Spearfish died on September 9, 2020 at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare.
Kay was born on Sept. 16, 1921, at Harvey, Ill., to Anton and Julia (Schwab) Ernst. She attended and graduated from Thornton Township High School. She worked in various jobs including at an ammunition container factory during the war for three years and a telephone operator in Harvey. She married Michael Horvath and the couple lived in Harvey until 1954, when they moved to Rapid City. In 1957, they moved to Spearfish where she has lived since.
Kay enjoyed ceramics, sewing and bowling. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church serving as a Eucharist Minister and a Homebound Minister, the Altar Society, and the VFW Auxiliary.
Kay is survived by her children, Michael Horvath, III, Janice (Horvath) Nankivel, Paul Horvath and John Horvath; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael; parents; three brothers and two sisters.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at St Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to benefit St. Joseph Seminarian Fund.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
