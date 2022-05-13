Kari Bonnell Jensen Priewe, 89, of Belle Fourche passed away May 11, 2022 at the Belle Estate in Belle Fourche.
A visitation will be held Friday, May 13 from 5-7 p.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 14 at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche. Interment will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to the United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice.
An online guest book and video tribute is available at klinefuneralchapel.com.
