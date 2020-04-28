Karen Lyñee’ (Beeching) Dorsett, 72, of Spearfish, went to rest with the Lord on April 25, 2020. She passed peacefully with her loved ones at her side.
Karen was born in Warsaw, Ind., on Jan. 2, 1948, to Cyril and Betty Beeching. Karen grew up in Belle Fourche, and graduated from Belle Fourche High School in 1967. Marriage moved her to Spearfish, where she lived for the remainder of her life raising her family. Karen married Frank Junior Dorsett in 1980, and lived in Spearfish and worked as Domesticated Engineer raising their three children. She worked for Tupperware and Mary Kay in her spare time. She was a member of Calvary Temple in Spearfish until her health no longer permitted her to attend.
Karen had many hobbies in her life. She loved playing card games, painting ceramics, crocheting and knitting. She was a very crafty woman and made beautiful works of art. Her greatest love and accomplishments of course were her beautiful family.
Her survivors are her three daughters and their spouses, Megan and Grant Werlinger, Eagle Butte, S.D., Elizabeth and Stephen Johnson, Laramie, Wyo., and Gina and Aaron Dorsett-Koski, Spearfish; six grandchildren, Brittnee and Jerry Longbrake, Eagle Butte, Taylor Arsaga and Nate Fredrick Orem, UT, Brendin and Hanna Updike Eagle Butte, Jordan Johnson Laramie, Chloe Dorsett-Koski Spearfish; three great-grandchildren; sister, Rebecca Henwood Fruitdale, S.D.; nephew, Travis Smith, Florida; three biological sisters; and brothers-in-law, James Dorsett and Don Miller, Spearfish. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Junior Dorsett; parents, Cyril and Betty Beeching, and her mother and father-in-law Frank and Lydia Dorsett.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. During this time, we will maintain social distancing. Private family services will take place on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
