Karen Beth Dittus, 74, of Plain City, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke; member Marysville First English Lutheran Church; accomplished pianist, revered instructor, respected educator; predeceased by eldest son, Lee Dittus; survived by husband, Doug Dittus; sons, Jason Dittus and wife Amy and Jeremy Dittus and husband Michael McArdle; grandchildren, Matthew and Meghan; Celebration of Life memorial service 5 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, First English Lutheran Church, 687 London Avenue, Marysville, Ohio 43040; the family will receive friends outdoors immediately following the service until 8 p.m.; social distancing will be practiced; masks will be required and temperatures will be taken before entry into the church building; the service will be broadcast on a viewing screen outdoors for those who wish to bring a lawn chair; a graveside interment will be held at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish, South Dakota; in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the music ministry at First English Lutheran Church. Underwood Funeral Home, Marysville; www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
