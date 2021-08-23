Juno was born Nov. 24, 1919, to Carl and Elsie (Johnson) Sundstrom in Mud Butte, S.D. On the prairie he worked and lived with animals, kicking cows, horses, charging bulls, and mad sows, wild cows, crazy cowboys, and rattlesnakes. He served in the CCC before entering the Army and Fourth Calvary serving in WWII landing on Utah Beach, D-Day. For his service, he received five campaign medals and the Bronze Star. He was a lifelong member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.
After returning from the war, he married Elizabeth McTighe, June 16, 1946. They had four children, David, Darrell, Carl, and Betty. Together Juno and Elizabeth celebrated 72 anniversaries.
As a jack of all trades, he was a sheep herder, delivered milk in Lead-Deadwood, worked at the gold mine, operated a gas station and mechanic in Whitewood. He started work at the VA, Ft. Meade as a firefighter before being transferred to the VA in Ft. Worth, Texas, and then Dallas, where he retired after 30 plus years.
He and Liz moved to Colorado for a few years then to Wyoming where they managed the VFW in Moorcroft for several years. He came back to South Dakota in 2008, living the Deadwood area.
Up until a brief illness, he was strong and enjoyed mowing, gardening and tinkering with his tools. He also enjoyed the slots in Deadwood, especially on his lucky days!
Juno M. Sundstrom of Deadwood, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Monument Health Deadwood Hospital.
He is survived by his sons, Darrell (Emily), Tyler, Texas, Carl (Marsha), Mt. Clare, W. Va.; and daughter, Betty Trevino, Deadwood; his sister, LaVera “Bud” Chord, Sturgis; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a large extended family.
He was proceeded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; son, David; son-in-law, Rhea Trevino; three brothers; and four sisters.
We are all proud of his service to our family and country.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the VFW, Post 5969, Deadwood, SD.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.