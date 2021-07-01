Julie Lynda Pinter, 79, of Roseville, MN, passed away Tuesday, January, 26, 2021 at Regions Hospital in St Paul, Minn.
Julie was born in Faith, S.D., as Judy Rae Peck on October 10, 1941, and was adopted in 1944 by Peter D. and Juliette Monzel of Webster, S.D. She grew up and graduated from Webster High School in 1958. While visiting family in Buffalo, NY, she met her husband, John. They were married in St Otto’s Church in Webster on April 4, 1964 and resided in the Buffalo/Hamburg area until 1977. After living in Watertown, SD for 4 years, they settled in Roseville, MN until her passing after 57 years of a wonderful partnership of love and life.
Julie was preceded in death by her biological parents, Marie Elizabeth and William F. Peck; biological siblings, Virginia, Molly, Bette, Marge, John, Darlene, Carl, Bill, Doug, and Baby Geraldine, all born and raised in Faith and later Sturgis; adoptive parents, Peter D. and Juliette Monzel of Webster; and adoptive brother, Peter John, also of Webster.
Julie is survived by her husband, John; biological siblings, Jenny King of Patterson, Calif, and Robert of Summit, S.D.; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Private funeral services were held Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Bear Butte Cemetery, Sturgis.
Julie would best describe the moment with the following words by Brandy Clark:
“Remember me beautiful,
Remember me young.
Remember me smiling,
My face towards the sun.
Remember me happy,
When you remember what was.
But most of all,
Remember my love.”
It has been a beautiful and awesome journey. My Julie, Heaven’s Judy, I miss you and I love you both.”-John, your Love.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.