Please come celebrate the lives of two outstanding, fun people!
There will be a celebration of life for Julie Ann Mack and Dan Carsten, who were both gone too soon. The celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 31, 2021, at the pavillion at 21981 Rochford Rd., in Lead, (Dan and Joyce’s place). BYOB, bring ice, and a chair for yourself to celebrate both of them (to the fullest) — just like they both lived their lives — to the fullest! Both are missed beyond words.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.