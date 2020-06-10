On Friday May 29, 2020 Julie A Mack, born July 30, 1961, from Lead passed away at Monument Health, Rapid City from a recent diagnosis of small cell carcinoma.
Julie is survived by her husband Reginald Mack Lead, son Jake Mack Spearfish, daughter Tiffany and Skyler Mullaney Lead. Five grandchildren, Odin and Lenin Mack, Jayden Cowley and Kane and Rexlie Mullaney.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother Frank and Ceny Carsten, and survived by Vicky Barrett (Terry) Spearfish, Randy Carsten (Carletta) Helena MT, Tom Carsten (Narcell) Rapid City, Charlene Maynard (Mike) Sturgis, Dan Carsten (Joyce) Rochford, and hundreds of friends that consider her family.
Final arrangements were handled by Osheim Schmidt of Rapid City. Due to COVID there will be a celebration of her life later in the summer or early fall.
Julie was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, wife and employee. A fantastic sister, an amazing aunt and friend and her smile and quick sense of humor will be missed by all. We all love you Julie. Thank you for all the laughs.
