There will be a celebration of life for Juli A. Hancock. Juli was born July 2, 1965, and passed on Dec. 16, 2021. The celebration will be from 5-9 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the Spearfish Snapper’s Club located at 416 S. Canyon St. Her friends and loved ones are invited to join her family to celebrate her life. Please bring photos or your favorite stories to share.
Juli is survived by her three children Brandon Hancock (Deadwood), Alexa Paris (Josh) (Belle Fourche), Chance Heidrich (Florida), Parents- Rod and Mary Hancock (Pine Haven, Wyo.) and Sister’s Christi Haagberg (Dan) (Spearfish) and Cheryl Wolff (Jim) (Colony, Wyo.) four Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
