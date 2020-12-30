Judy “Lundin” Hanson, 72, of Spearfish, passed away unexpectedly at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
Judy Lundin was born April 21, 1948, in Brookings, the daughter of Marvin and Nora (Arvidson) Lundin. She grew up and graduated from Arlington High School in 1966. She attended Watertown Business School where she met life-long friends Linda Cook and Judy Everson. She married Larry Hanson in October of 1990. They resided in Watertown, until moving to Spearfish in 2007. Larry passed away Sept. 14, 2020. They had nearly 30 years of happiness that they enjoyed, and never missed watching a Green Bay Packers game, together.
Judy worked for Premier Bank Card in Watertown and Spearfish and retired from there in 2011. Judy had a passionate love for her family. All of her nieces and nephews were “her” children and she treasured time spent with all of them. She enjoyed visiting with everyone and was a sincere listener as well.
Blessed to have shared her life; Linda (LeRoy) Witt of Spearfish; Cindy (Larry) Kneip and Tammy (Gregg) Roach of Brookings; Ken (Cheryl) Lundin of Tea, S.D.; nieces and nephews; Kristi, Heidi, Amy, CJ, Trisha, Tacey, Courtney, Jessica, Eric, Collin, Carley, Carter and Corey, 22 great-nieces/nephews and one great-great nephew, Jackson. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and a brother, Chuck. A celebration of life and burial to honor Judy is planned for a later date.
