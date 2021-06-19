Joyce “Nubby” DeLaine (Freitag) Larson died peacefully at her home, with loved ones close by, on June 17, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 24, 1941, in Circle, Mont., to Hazel and Eldin (Slim) Freitag. She was quickly nicknamed “Nubby” by her father, as she was his “little nubbin of love.”
Nubby grew up in Circle, Mont., and worked at her mother’s Tastee Freez; until she graduated high school. She went to beauty school in Billings, and after graduating, she moved to California for a year. Later, she used her beauty talents on many throughout the community.
It took many years of convincing and finally on May 5, 1962, Nubby and Pete were married. Mutual support and a caring, deep love for each other was their foundation for 59 years of marriage. Together, they worked a ranch and raised three wonderful children; Jeffrey (Christina) Larson, Mindy (Tony) Meszaros and Will (Danielle) Larson. She adored her eight grandchildren; Claire and Anna Larson, Zach and Katelyn Meszaros, Paige (Kolby) Parmely, Kasey, Sam and Billy Larson, and two great-grandchildren; Paisley and Huxton Parmely.
When it came to her children, Nubby was a world class nurturer. She showed up, proudly cheered at every event either rain or shine, and kept a blanket around her ears on the cold days.
Nubby had a passion for quilting, gardening, baking, and family history. She maintained a house suitable for a magazine shoot, and was able to outshine Martha Stewart when it came to crafting. She enjoyed an interesting conversation with a good (or new) friend. Nubby made you feel welcome, included, and loved.
She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Skip, Albert, and Jerry, sister, Donna and her infant daughter, Stacy.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 25 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at Slim Buttes Lutheran Church in Reva, S.D. Interment will be at Slim Buttes Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be made out to the Slim Buttes Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.